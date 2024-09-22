PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the drought which Zambia is currently facing is an opportunity to increase resilience in communities. Speaking during the 2024 Malaila Traditional Ceremony of the Kunda speaking people of Mambwe District, Saturday, President Hichilema said Zambia would come out stronger from the devastating challenges. “Culture heritage values are very important. Going to school and getting an education doesn’t mean we negate our cultural heritage. We must all cherish traditional ceremonies. Our heritage builds us and makes us who we are. We take note of the concerns and we will address those issues. This is how we know how to serve the community that elected us into public office. Listening to them, noting what they are saying and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.