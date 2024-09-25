UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma says former president Edgar Lungu will wallop himself in 2026 because Zambians haven’t forgotten the atrocities committed during his regime. And Maoma says he hopes Lungu’s Plan B for ascending to power is within the confines of the law. Commenting on Lungu’s remarks that the UPND were making it difficult for him to participate in the next election because they know he would wallop them, Maoma said Lungu was actually enjoying his freedoms by appearing on radio stations. “The ones who walloped Edgar Lungu were the people of Zambia. So he must not be scared of UPND but he must be scared of the people of Zambia. Zambians showed him the exit door. They told...



