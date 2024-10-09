POLICE have formally arrested UPND member Kelvin Sampa for various offences, including obtaining money by false pretences, possession of counterfeit notes and possession of paper intended for forgery. Sampa has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Japanese national, Satoshi Sakamoto, of US$80,000 in a botched transaction involving gold. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Sampa would appear in court soon. “The Zambia Police Service would like to inform the public of the formal arrest of Mr Kelvin Mutale Sampa in connection with various offences, including obtaining money by false pretences, possession of counterfeit notes, and possession of paper or implements intended for forgery. These offences are contrary to Sections: 309, 370(c), and 351 of the...



