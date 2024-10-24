TRADE Kings Foundation has provided 50 farmers in Ngubudu Village in Chipata, Eastern Province, with irrigation systems in response to Zambia’s severe drought crisis. In a statement issued, Wednesday, Trade Kings Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the Foundation conducted a thorough assessment to identify the most vulnerable farmers in the region, ensuring that support reaches those most in need. “In response to Zambia’s most severe drought in four decades, the Trade Kings Foundation has launched an emergency intervention to assist farmers in the Eastern Province. With widespread crop failures, livestock deaths, and escalating hunger, this support comes as the nation faces a critical agricultural challenge. According to the Zambia Meteorological Department, the drought has heavily impacted the Central,...



