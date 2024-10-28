FORMER president Edgar Lungu says there is no genuine desire to reconcile from anyone in government, alleging that “they want to put a bullet in my head”. And Lungu says he has been reliably informed that government wants to raid his son Dalisto’s farm, further refuting allegations that he is on the run. Meanwhile, Lungu says he will not allow those who persecuted late former president Micheal Sata to take advantage of his 10th Memorial service. Speaking when he featured Emmanuel Mwamba’s “The Conversation” podcast, Sunday, Lungu alleged that government wanted to eliminate him from the ballot or put a bullet in his head. “So, there is no desire by anyone in office currently to reconcile with me. They would...



