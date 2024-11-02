VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says UPND is not a one-term government, and they are extremely comfortable knowing that they will still be in power come the next term. And Vice-President Nalumango says the high cost of living is a global issue because of many factors, including climate change. During the Vice-President’s Questions Time in the National Assembly, Friday, Lumezi independent MP Munir Zulu, while asking about prolonged detentions, said there was a wind blowing in the region of governments serving only one term, in apparent reference to the recent elections in Botswana. “Your Honour, Madam Vice-President, there is a wind blowing of governments in the region serving one term. Your Honour, of late we have witnessed a systematic pattern of people...



