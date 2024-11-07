Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Zambia Police Service has expressed concern over the increasing number of individuals using social media platforms to request and circulate explicit videos allegedly involving a senior official from Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Finance. Police say these videos, depicting sexual acts in various locations, constitute illegal content under the laws of Zambia. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga cautioned that anyone found soliciting, sharing or distributing these videos would be investigated and held accountable. “The Zambia Police Service has noted with concern the growing number of individuals using social media platforms to request and circulate explicit videos purportedly involving a senior official from the Ministry of Finance in Equatorial Guinea. These videos, which are alleged to depict...