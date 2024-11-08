PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says if the Constituency Development Fund was being utilised at a fast pace, the country would have been buzzing, unlike the current situation where time is wasted on useless meetings. And President Hichilema has expressed frustration over his Cabinet’s failure to make citizens understand that without debt restructuring, the entire 2025 national budget would have gone to creditors. Meanwhile, President Hichilema yesterday asked Presidential Delivery Unit Deputy Head Chipo Mwanawasa to stand up, face the crowd and let them confirm whether or not she was pregnant. On the other hand, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has advised President Hichilema to remain focused and let his “soldiers” respond to those who insult him. Speaking when he commissioned the Powerful...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here