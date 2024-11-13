WORLD Vision International president and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Morley says he is grateful for the positive enabling environment that President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have cultivated. Morley has also encouraged President Hichilema to keep going, saying the way he speaks and what he has focused on are the right things. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the drought has been a blessing to the country because “we have realised how inadequate we have been”. Speaking during a meeting at State House, Tuesday, Morley said government’s support had allowed his organisation to effectively implement various initiatives across different sectors in the country. “Our water and sanitation programmes have a massive impact, this is one of our largest water projects across the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here