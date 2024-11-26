CITIZEN First leader Harry Kalaba says the recent by-election results in Iyaya and Dilika Wards are a testament to the fact that his party, under the umbrella of UKA, has made significant strides in winning the hearts of Zambians. UPND recently won the Dilika ward by-election in Chipata District with 1,543 votes, followed by an independent candidate with 764 votes, a Socialist Party candidate with 606 votes, and the CF candidate with 556 votes. In an interview, Saturday, Kalaba said the numbers reflected a growing confidence in his party. “As a political party, we understand the political terrain and every number that we get as a party and UKA we are making progress towards the bigger picture. So, we will...



