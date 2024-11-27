HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima yesterday claimed he was misquoted by News Diggers on his statement that “scandals are everywhere”. This was after Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu questioned why Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu had not acted against theft in ministries, as confirmed by Muchima. Meanwhile, Muchima told the National Assembly that if his PS for Administration Prof Christopher Simoonga was involved in any scandal, he will be dealt with accordingly because government hates corruption. On Monday, News Diggers reported on a scandal at the Ministry of Health in which Prof Simoonga awarded a US$6.8 million contract to a company linked to Chreso University, where he served as Vice Chancellor, to facilitate the implementation of a programme for HIV/AIDS prevention....



