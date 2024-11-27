TRADE Kings Foundation has begun distributing vital agricultural supplies, including seeds and fertilisers, to various farmers in Zambia to help address the country’s food security crisis. In a statement, Tuesday, Trade Kings Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the Foundation remained committed to investing in initiatives that improve the lives of Zambians. “In response to one of Zambia’s most severe droughts, the Trade Kings Foundation is taking significant steps to address the resulting food security crisis. The Foundation has started distributing vital agricultural supplies, including seeds and fertilisers, to 350 farmers in Zambia. This initiative is crucial for combating the widespread agricultural setbacks caused by the drought. The Zambia Meteorological Department reports that rainfall in 2023 was 40 percent...



