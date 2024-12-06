ZAMMSA has dismissed reports suggesting a shortage of condoms, assuring the nation that there is adequate supply, with over 32 million male condoms currently in stock. In a statement, Thursday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager for Corporate Communication Bradley Chingobe explained that this supply provides more than four months of coverage, fully meeting the country’s needs based on current consumption trends. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) is pleased to reassure the nation that there is a robust and adequate supply of condoms, with over 32 million male condoms currently in stock. This supply provides more than four months of coverage, fully meeting the country’s needs based on current consumption trends. Recent reports suggesting a shortage are inaccurate. ZAMMSA confirms...



