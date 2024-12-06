ZESCO has announced that it has reported relative power stability which will enable it to supply electricity for seven hours to its residential customers, effective today. In a statement issued by the Zesco Corporate Affairs Department, Friday, the utility stated that the development followed the completion of maintenance works on the Zambian component of the Zambia – Namibia interconnector and the normalised power import flows. “ZESCO Limited reports relative power supply stability, which will enable the implementation of the seven (7) hour electricity supply schedules for its residential customers effective Friday, December 6, 2024. This development follows the completion of maintenance works on the Zambian component of the Zambia – Namibia interconnector and the normalised power import flows through the...



