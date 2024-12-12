ACTING Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Monica Mwansa says corruption continues to pose a significant threat to the country’s socio-economic development. Speaking during the official opening of the Stakeholder Consultative Workshop on the Review of the Anti-Corruption Act, Wednesday, Mwansa observed that corruption undermines public trust, hence the need to strengthen the Anti-Corruption Law. “Corruption continues to pose a significant threat to our nation’s socio-economic development. It undermines public trust, wastes resources, and creates barriers to achieving equitable progress. To effectively counteract this challenge, it is imperative that our laws remain dynamic, relevant, and robust. This review is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice. The aim of this review is to strengthen the Anti-Corruption Law. This follows...



