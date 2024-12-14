SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has set Tuesday, December 17, 2024, as the date for a special sitting of the House to consider the Report of the Planning and Budgeting Committee on the Revised Annual Borrowing Plan of 2024. The National Assembly adjourned sine die on December 6, 2024. In a statement, Friday, National Assembly Senior Liaison Officer Nshamba Muzungu disclosed that the Speaker had since issued Gazette Notice No. 1299 of 2024 to notify MPs and the general public of the development. “The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, the Right Honourable Ms Nelly B K Mutti, SC, MP, FAPRA, has pursuant to Standing Order 259 of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders, 2024 appointed,...



