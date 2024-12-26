UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman Trevor Mwiinde has refuted reports that he was one of the perpetrators of violence during the Kawambwa by-elections. Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Mwiinde offered to reward anyone who provided video evidence of his alleged violent behaviour towards the opposition. “If anybody has got evidence, video evidence, not picture that I was involved or stood one metre two metres whilst holding anybody from Patriotic Front or the Tonse Alliance, as a poor man, I am not that rich, I can offer any amount of a reward to substantiate that claim but whosoever wants to allege must come with clean hands, I don’t do politics violence. I fight for my people who are...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here