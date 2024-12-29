THE Ministry of Health says the country has recorded three additional confirmed cholera cases in Nakonde, bringing the total number to 13. In a statement, Sunday, acting Health Minister Douglas Syakalima said from the 13 cases, seven were male and six were female and that two patients had so far been discharged. He said the youngest patient was eight-years-old, and the oldest was 52. “The government of Zambia remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all citizens. As part of this commitment, we are actively addressing the current cholera outbreak in Nakonde, announced two days ago. Recognising the urgency of this public health threat, we have mobilized resources and are collaborating with frontline healthcare workers...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here