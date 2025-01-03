CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says Education Minister Douglas Syakalima’s engagement in cheap propaganda and the fanning of hate speech has the potential to hurt the popularity of the UPND government. Meanwhile, Kalaba says claiming that UPND has done more in three years than President Kenneth Kaunda did in 27 years is an insult to the founding father. On Tuesday, Syakalima called former PF leaders monkeys, and charged that they stole the whole country. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Thursday, Kalaba said it was immoral for Syakalima to engage in hate speech. “Education Minister Mr. Douglas Syakalima must desist from lowering the decorum of the office he occupies by engaging himself in cheap political propaganda and fanning...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here