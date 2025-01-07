KONKOLA Copper Mine Plc (KCM) Board Chairman Moses Banda says the mine has in the last five months increased its copper production to 8,000 metric tonnes. In a statement, Monday, Banda said this development had helped safeguard 12,500 jobs. “Driven by innovation and devotion, we commenced our journey of restarting operations in August 2024, following a relaunch and address by the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, at Konkola in Chililabombwe. I am delighted to announce that all work streams at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) are progressing as scheduled, in accordance with the shareholders’ agreement and the implementation agreement,” he said. “KCM has achieved robust performance over the last five months, with steady growth in mined copper output, enhanced industry standing,...



