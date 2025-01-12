THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the arrest of former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri is more politically motivated than the pursuit of justice. And NGOCC has condemned the circulation of obscene material by members of the public, alleging that the video recordings feature former High Commissioner to South Africa Ambassador Mazuba Monze, when in fact not. On Thursday, police formally arrested Phiri for aggravated robbery. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the arrest was after investigations revealed her involvement in the theft of a phone and cash amounting to K20,000. Hamoonga said investigations to apprehend her accomplices were ongoing. However, in a statement, Friday, NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe said certain hostilities may deter women from actively participating...



