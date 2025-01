Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha making his remarks during the 2024 National Law conference at Mulungushi International Conference center on Monday 30th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MANY times, even when we have twins or triplets, [we say] government should intervene, was the government present in the bedroom, wonders Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha. Speaking during the funeral procession for the late Camnet TV Proprietor Pastor Moses Chiluba, Saturday, Kabesha advised people to get rid of the “boma iyanganepo” mentality. “Sometimes, my President is a King but he has soldiers. We are captains. It’s normal for Zambia. We have drought, the President, Vice-President, organises prayers, we go and pray and the rain starts raining. Now the rain is raining, somebody says nomba ba kateka, imfula ileloka ifi twalachita shani? Boma iyanganepo. (When it starts raining, somebody says Mr President, it’s now raining, what will we do? Government must...