UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says he never sugarcoats when speaking to President Hakainde Hichilema about the challenges faced by citizens. And Liswaniso says the party will select 200 youths from each constituency to undergo voluntary training with the Zambia National Service (ZNS). Speaking when he featured on Diamond Live, Friday, Liswaniso said during a recent meeting with President Hichilema, he told him that people on the ground were complaining about the high cost of living and load shedding. “I just want to emphasise to say; we represented you very well in all categories. Even you the media, we represented you. First of all, he adopted whatever we gave to him (President Hakainde Hichilema), he was very happy and...



