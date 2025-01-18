THE Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) in Lusaka has destroyed non-compliant electrical appliances and fruit-flavoured drinks valued at K163,984. Speaking during a destruction exercise, Friday, ZCSA Acting Communications and Public Relations Manager Brian Hatyoka revealed that the seized items included adaptor extension cables and water heating elements worth K152,464, which were withdrawn from Express Mart. “The Agency found that various electrical appliances had non-compatible top plugs, poor insulation quality and different amperage ratings between the top plug and the adaptor, among other non-compliances, thereby posing a risk to public safety,” Hatyoka said. Additionally, Hatyoka revealed that the Agency seized 80 cases of fruit-flavoured drinks valued at K11,520 from trading outlets in Kamwala on May 11, 2024. He said the beverages,...



