Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Ministry Head Quarters in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has instructed the police to be impartial in its dealings with members of the public. And Mwiimbu has urged all political players taking part in the Petauke and Pambashe parliamentary by-elections to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. The campaigns in Petauke were marred by violence over the weekend, which prompted some opposition leaders to call their supporters to arms in “self defence”. On Sunday, PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda directed Tonse Alliance members and other opposition supporters to defend themselves against UPND aggression. “I therefore reiterate our directive that this time around we are going to invoke the provisions of the law that permits a citizen whose...