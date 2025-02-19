Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Vice President Mutale Nalumango making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 51st ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Ministers at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 13th February 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says policymakers should ensure that youths have tools and resources to create opportunities for themselves and their communities. Vice-President Nalumango says youth empowerment is an economic necessity to drive innovation, contribute to economic growth, and foster sustainability. Speaking during the inaugural committee of ministers meeting on youth development in Zambia, Tuesday, Vice-President Nalumango said unemployment was among the challenges youths faced that demanded a multi-faceted approach where policy makes worked together. “Our young people are eager to engage, learn, and create opportunities for themselves and their communities. Therefore, as policymakers we must ensure that the youth have the tools, resources and support they need to succeed. As we may already be aware, unemployment is among the challenges...