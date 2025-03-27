Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his submission during a Parliamentary Accounts Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has disclosed that Toyota Zambia was owed in excess of K100 million for servicing government vehicles, as some officers would give promissory notes for payment but never fulfilled them. Nkulukusa has also revealed that one officer received allowances for touring projects in one of the provinces while the said officer was actually in China. Speaking during the Public Accounts Committee, Nkulukusa also mentioned that officers who failed to insure vehicles would face disciplinary action. “In the [Auditor General’s] report, there was an issue of failure to insure government assets. A number of MPAs (Ministries, Provinces and Agencies) failed to insure government property, leaving critical property exposed to potential risk. We’ve had this challenge. I...