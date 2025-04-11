ZAMBIA and Ghana have held bilateral talks focused on promoting visa waivers and simplified travel procedures to facilitate greater movement of tourists and investors between the two nations. The discussions took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the second UN Tourism Summit, hosted at the Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Resort in Livingstone. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Tourism Principal Public Relations Officer Nelly Banda, the meeting, led by Zambia’s Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba and Ghanaian counterpart Abla Dzifa Gomashie, provided a platform to strengthen cooperation in tourism promotion, cultural exchange, and sectoral development. Banda said the talks were anchored on mutual interests aimed at boosting tourism flows, with particular emphasis on fostering partnerships between public and...



