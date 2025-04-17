THE Zambia Police says the country recorded 8,809 road traffic accidents during the first quarter of 2025. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said 410 were fatal accidents resulting in the deaths of 498 individuals. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that a total of 8,809 road traffic accidents were recorded during the first quarter of 2025 across the country. Of these, 410 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 498 individuals. Additionally, 832 serious road traffic accidents were recorded in which 1,550 people sustained serious injuries, while 1,814 were slight accidents, leading to 2,607 minor injuries. A further 5,753 cases were recorded as damage-only road traffic accidents, representing an increase of 286 accidents compared...



