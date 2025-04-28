THERE is nothing wrong with coming up with a law and amending it next month, society has changed and we need to move all the time, says Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha. And Solicitor General Marshal Muchende says Zambians are so polarised they can’t even agree on the elephant in the room. Meanwhile, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Administration Isabelle Lemba called for mindset change in politics, saying currently, society determines women’s participation. Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Zambia’s 2026 Elections and Legislative Solutions for Addressing Political Violence and Electoral Malpractices: Should Zambia Enact a Political Parties Bill”, Kabesha wondered why lawyers were clapping for people who were opposing constitutional amendments on non-contentious issues. “What is happening at the moment...