We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within

- Local
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 6 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 3 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 3 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 2 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from withinBy Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
When we look around and ask ourselves where the help for Zambia will come from, it makes our hearts bleed. Ordinarily, Zambians would have been so certain by now which direction to go, but that is not as straightforward as it seems, at least not to us.
Our opinion on Zambia’s future looks at this whole matter more pragmatically. We are very alive to the realistic possibilities that lie in the outcome of general elections in Africa. That is why every time we look over the horizon, we ask this difficult question: what if PF wins again in 2021? Will Zambia survive another five years of Mr Edgar Lungu’s regime?
Let’s be realistic; PF cannot be ruled out of 2021. Those who think that Zambia is so decided about the fate of the ruling party to the extent that the opposition will have a walkover are merely cheating themselves. Those who think PF is certainly on the way out no matter what happens are flirting with heart attacks and depression because that is still far from obvious.
This is the reality that scares us. Like we have said before, we have no personal problem with President Lungu. We harbour no hate in our hearts against him and we are proud that he is a living testimony of how an ordinary man from the compounds can rise to become Head of State. So, we always pray for his good health and that God should give him the desired strength to deliver the country to the next juncture. But we don’t think he must continue thereafter.
As a newspaper, we embrace Mr Lungu but still regard him as a well-chosen transition leader who should have left the Presidency two years ago. This has nothing to do with his ethnicity, his physical stature, his age or his religious affiliation; it’s about leadership skills. In our view, Mr Lungu finished running his transition race in 2016, but Zambians were generous enough to give him all this “extra time”. Our fear is that if PF wins again in 2021, whatever little that is left for this country will completely be destroyed. Zambia can’t afford that.
What is worse is that almost all legal minds in this country agree that the Constitution does not allow President Lungu to stand for the third time, but the ‘poor’ man is surrounded by people who are enjoying power more than him and they cannot allow him to let go of the Presidency. So, they will make sure that they push his face onto the ballot, no matter what it takes.
It is for this reason that we encourage those in the PF who have presidential ambitions to come out as soon as possible and join those who want to liberate Zambia. Apart from the options that are already available out here, the UPNDs, the NDCs, the PACs, the DP, the MMDs, there should be a new force that must emerge from within the Patriotic Front so that in an event that the ruling party wins in 2021, that individual can clean up the mess like Levy Mwanawasa did between 2001 and 2008.
Yes, it is not going to be easy and that person will be fought tooth and nail by President Lungu’s inner circle. But as long as that aspirant is a clean contender with no record of corruption or violence, we are certain that they will receive a lot of support from beyond the boundaries of the Patriotic Front.
We know many Zambians today who are undecided. They are not moved by Mr Hakainde Hichilema because they don’t see how UPND will be different from PF, but at the same time, they want PF to go because of what it has done to Zambia under President Lungu.
This is the reason why we feel the PF needs to cleanse itself before going to the next general election. That way, if the opposition fails to change government, Zambia will be left in better hands under the same party. There are those who are saying it will be easier to defeat PF if it maintains Lungu as its candidate, but that thinking is lopsided because, by now, we must be agreeing that Zambians don’t learn, and the incumbent is still capable of winning again.
The PF needs a Levy Mwanawasa to emerge from within and rescue the dream of their founding father, Michael Sata. We know there are many senior members who admit that the party has brought Zambia to its knees. Even the youths know this, that’s why some of them have already broken away to form their own party. Moments like this call for men and women of courage. We believe PF can do better than this; but if this is all they have left to contest the 2021 elections, so be it!
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within - 6 Jan 2020
- Incompetent leaders govern with iron fists - 5 Jan 2020
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero - 2 Jan 2020
- Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity - 1 Jan 2020
- If campaigns have started, let PF level the playing field - 31 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Incompetent leaders govern with iron fists (2,702 views)
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income (1,829 view)
- Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity (858 views)
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda (745 views)
- 2020 will be tougher for Zambians - Mpombo (712 views)
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within
- Zambia can exceed 50-50 gender parity – Gender PS
- TIZ 2019 review: Superficial fight against corruption an injustice to the poor
- Incompetent leaders govern with iron fists
- Stop depending on handouts from politicians, Chikoya tells fellow clergymen
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within6 Jan 2020
-
Zambia can exceed 50-50 gender parity – Gender PS6 Jan 2020
-
TIZ 2019 review: Superficial fight against corruption an injustice to the poor5 Jan 2020
-
Incompetent leaders govern with iron fists5 Jan 2020
-
Stop depending on handouts from politicians, Chikoya tells fellow clergymen3 Jan 2020
-
Lungu’s salary cut cosmetic – Sacika3 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article