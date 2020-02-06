UNZALARU Wants Salaries on Time, Not the Freedom to Insult

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
UNZALARU Wants Salaries on Time, Not the Freedom to InsultBy Diggers Editor on 6 Feb 2020
Minister of Higher Education Dr Brian Mushimba MP says members of the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) are free to insult their management or government, but only if they do not have their salaries paid by the 15th of every month. The Minister has further implored the University of Zambia (UNZA) to find alternative revenue sources to settle its accumulated staff salaries and allowances, which he argues are beyond what government has approved.
This he said when he featured on UNZA Radio, Friday, and went further to suggest that UNZA should move pay day from month-end to the 10th or 11th of the following month. Dr Mushimba said, “If this press conference where those insults were issued was on 12th or 15th of a month, then we all could worry to say, ‘wow, the grant should have been received on the 6th and you should have found a supplemental and should have paid by the 10th or 11th.’ We would justify those utterances. However, moving forward, maybe a conversation could be: ‘do we move the pay date of University of Zambia employees to maybe 10th or 11th to accommodate the funding cycle? But that’s a conversation we can have. Right now, I don’t know if government will maintain that funding cycle or if it’s justified to move the payment date so that expectations are managed. So, UNZALARU, don’t insult UNZA management, don’t insult government. Insult, maybe, when you reach the 15th, but those insults are not advisable because we are a civilized society! We can engage and find solutions to dialogue.”
This statement is worrying in many ways. It would strike us that the Minister of Higher Education perhaps thinks UNZA lecturers and researchers enjoy provocation and take great pleasure in utilising every availed opportunity to insult management and the government. It’s like the minister, and probably the whole government, feels the salary protests have very little to do with demand for wages and more to do with political mileage for the opposition. We beg to differ.
Of course we agree that at the last protest event, a few members of the union used terms which were unbefitting of intellectuals. In our view, the same message they delivered could have been made clear using very strong, but appropriate language. Figure of speech it was, and we believe, but intellectuals surely have so many ways to express their displeasure without the mention of squeezing anyone’s balls.
But unfortunate as this may be, the take home from such a protest should not be that lecturers want their freedom to insult. What these lecturers and their research colleagues want are salaries – and on time please! The labour laws in Zambia are very clear; work done must be remunerated in accordance with the contract entered into between employer and employee. Paying salaries is not a favour, it is not a philanthropic gesture. Paying salaries to employees is a legal obligation.
UNZA lecturers don’t enjoy insulting. Insults are as demeaning to them as they are to the “insultees”. It’s not like they sit down to research which new insults they are going use when their salaries are delayed. These employees would prefer to simply do their work and get their salaries without having to protest. We don’t think a whole Ph.D. holder would take pride in carrying a placard denouncing management and government every month-end. They would rather dedicate their time to cutting edge research and nurturing the young minds of tomorrow. But they cannot be asked to do so on an empty stomach!
So, Honourable Mushimba’s approach is wrong. It should not be the question of whether their insults came too early. Here, we should be discussing how government can improve its financial obligation to institutions of higher learning such as UNZA. The argument that UNZA must find alternative sources to fund its budget for wages does hold water. This is because from our quick research, it is evident that every time UNZA fails to pay salaries, it is because government has not disbursed its grant to the institution – not because UNZA management has failed to do its part.
It is easy for Dr Mushimba to say UNZA should find alternative sources of money to pay salaries, but what alternative sources has Dr Mushimba’s government found of sourcing money to pay university grants? Why is he making suggestions which his ministry can’t suggest to Cabinet? UNZA has made so many investments to source alternative funding, one of them being East Park Mall. Thus, the problem here lies with government, and not with UNZA management.
It must be noted that there are so many universities outside Zambia which pay twice, maybe even thrice, the amounts that our UNZA lecturers get paid, for the same job they do in this country. We salute UNZA lecturers for doing the patriotic thing by choosing to stay in this country and contributing to the growth of the education sector.
This ill-treatment of staff at institutions of higher learning is what causes brain drain. This is what is contributing to the loss of talent and experienced lecturers. Stop it!
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- UNZALARU Wants Salaries on Time, Not the Freedom to Insult - 6 Feb 2020
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 - 5 Feb 2020
- Corruption in Chilubi by PF clever devils - 3 Feb 2020
- Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu? - 1 Feb 2020
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats - 30 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (6,747 views)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (2,571 views)
- We don't pry into people's phones but there's lawful interception - ZICTA (2,517 views)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,601 view)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (1,129 view)
- Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist
- ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD
- ECZ has powers to punish perpetrators of electoral violence, says ConCourt
- ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport
- U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist6 Feb 2020
-
ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD6 Feb 2020
-
ECZ has powers to punish perpetrators of electoral violence, says ConCourt6 Feb 2020
-
ZRA seizes base metals from Chinese man at Ndola airport6 Feb 2020
-
U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington6 Feb 2020
-
Prof Nalubamba was improperly installed as chief, insist family members6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article