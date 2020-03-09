Lungu doesn’t qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Lungu doesn’t qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from withinBy Diggers Editor on 9 Mar 2020
The Patriotic Front has taken issue with Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel for saying that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest the 2021 general elections because he has already been elected into office twice, as prescribed in the Republican Constitution. Those disagreeing with this point from the ruling party are basing their arguments on the ruling of the Constitutional Court in the case of Danny Pule and others who were seeking an interpretation of the law.
Now, this is an issue that we have previously written about, and in our editorial opinion on this topic, we reminded our readers that the Constitutional Court never pronounced President Lungu eligible to stand in 2021. The court could not have done so when President Lungu was not party to the proceedings in that Danny Pule case. Therefore, the PF can search the whole judiciary and turn it upside down if they wish, but they will never find any judgment which declares the incumbent Head of State as a qualified candidate for the 2021 race.
Our point here is that people don’t need to listen to John Sangwa. They can forget about his interpretation and pick up the Constitution of Zambia to read for themselves what the law says. Since Mr Davies Mwila considers State Counsel Sangwa a dull lawyer who can’t read and understand the law, let the PF Secretary General’s educated skopodonono educate us by pointing to the provision which says Lungu qualifies. Mr Mwila and other members of his ‘parte’ must not argue without citing the law. We want to see which law they will use to field President Lungu.
Our argument is based on the following passage of the Constitution:
Article 106. TERM OF OFFICE FOR PRESIDENT
(1) The term of office for a President is five years which shall run concurrently with the term of Parliament, except that the
term of office of President shall expire when the President-elect assumes office in accordance with Article 105.
(2) A President shall hold office from the date the President-elect is sworn into office and ending on the date the next President-elect is sworn into office.
(3) A person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President.
It is very important to note that President Lungu has never been a running mate, and has never been Vice-President of Zambia. Therefore, he did not assume Office of the President (without an election) to finish a term of a deceased President. He was elected by the people of Zambia in 2015 and in 2016 (twice), therefore he cannot stand again. Since Kaunda, before the Constitution was amended in 1991, there is no President in Zambia who has been elected into office three times. President Lungu wants to be the first one, but which law will he use?
The law is clear, the humble leader cannot stand in 2021, unless he puts a ‘gun’ to the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s head. Like we said, the PF doesn’t need to listen to Sangwa, they can read. If they are lazy to read, at least they can listen to another State Counsel who is a friend of the President, in the name of Wynter Kabimba ODS. The former Minister of Justice has nothing against the incumbent President, but he has made it clear that Mr Lungu doesn’t qualify. He has added that if he insists and is allowed to stand, and by some miracle he wins, President Lungu will be an illegitimate president.
At this juncture, we would like to join Mr Brebner Changala in delivering some free and friendly advice to the ruling Patriotic Front – it is time they started looking for a candidate who qualifies to stand in 2021. If they ignore this message in the hope that they will find a way of manipulating the Constitution, they will be thrown into disarray when the Electoral Commission of Zambia rejects the nomination papers. President Lungu must start preparing a successor within PF. We believe that there are a lot of capable men and women inside and outside Cabinet or the Central Committee who can take over the party from him. He must not impose himself against the law. When we told them to find a Mwanawasa from within, they said we were fighting Lungu.
If the PF relies on the interpretation by President Lungu himself, surely, they must learn by now that this lawyer is the most untrustworthy legal counsel around. How many times has this lawyer misled his party and Cabinet? We know he has been going round telling people that he will stand in 2021 and even in 2026, but that’s just how confident he speaks even when he has no clue what he is talking about. Remember on ministers’ stay in office after the dissolution of parliament, he said “I am a senior lawyer with many years of experience, ministers cannot leave office until they hand over power to the next Cabinet”. Where has that confident talk left him in that matter? Anyone can justifiably call him a liar today!
What President Lungu needs to do to get out of this crisis is simply remove the term limit for the President. Once he does that, he will have no more headache. Dictators have to be decisive, you can’t make progress as a dictator if you choose to remain under the skin of a democrat because there will be so many legal impediments. Our Constitution in Zambia is too democratic for a dictator to govern with. For example, the PF says President Lungu is the sole candidate for the ‘parte’ but the national Constitution says there is no such thing! A candidate of any political party taking part in the presidential election must have been first democratically elected at the party primaries. That’s a problem already for PF and that’s what we mean when we say our laws are not user-friendly for a dictator, they need to be first twisted. So, if President Lungu would like to come out like his friends Paul Kagame, Yoweri Museveni and Pierre Nkurunziza, he should simply throw out the current Constitution and adopt all his wishes as the new law.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Lungu doesn’t qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within - 9 Mar 2020
- If Lungu doesn’t address gassing issue, Parley speech will be immoral - 5 Mar 2020
- The Bugatti and money laundering sham an embarrassment to DEC - 4 Mar 2020
- Coronavirus is knocking, how prepared is our govt - 3 Mar 2020
- Disputing accurate information should be a crime, just like spreading falsehood - 2 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses - Police (3,859 views)
- Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing (3,097 views)
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK (2,787 views)
- Lungu doesn't qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within (1,335 view)
- ConCourt didn't declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ (1,155 view)
- Is the ‘Church’ Shamelessly Camping on the Independence Avenue?
- Lungu doesn’t qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within
- Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses – Police
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF
- No one else can win 2021 apart from Lungu - Lusambo
- It's foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia - VJ
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses - Police
- Mayor was just exercising, he took a taxi a short while later, says Ndola council
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Is the ‘Church’ Shamelessly Camping on the Independence Avenue?
- Lungu doesn’t qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within
- Lungu ponders inquiry into gassing
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses – Police
- PF risks having no candidate if it insists on adopting Lungu in 2021 – CK
- Calls for Matibini’s resignation senseless – Makebi
- Cabinet ministers competing in corruption, says Kalaba
- I’m here to reinforce ties, promote human dignity, democracy, economic growth – US Envoy
- Lungu’s parley address shouldn’t ignore govt’s own moral deficit – Msoni
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project
- TAZARA’s revival awaits presentation of business case from board, says Kafwaya
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
I have come to the realization that those who in the forefront of rubbiishing State Counsel John Sangwa’s assertion that President Lungu can not stand in 2021, are people who stand to loose the most in a world where ECL is not President. You see it is a bread and butter , nor a national issue. Their very survival depends so heavily on a Lungu Presidency that without him they would be deprived of illicit income and the luxuries that come with it. In some cases, this extends to possible loss of liberty as the courts in an uncompromised Judicial… Read more »