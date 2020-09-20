In our editorial opinion of yesterday, we showed the contrast in a procurement scandal in Malawi and in Zambia. This is a matter where Malawians are complaining over that government’s decision to award a US$2.2 million ambulance supply tender to Grandview International of Zambia. We learnt that while Malawians were objecting to the procurement of ambulances at US$63,000 per unit, Zambia spent US$288,000 on the same vehicles with the same basic specifications. As this debate rages on, we have observed that some people are trying to use the Grandview case...
