PRESIDENTIAL Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says the Patriotic Front government was forced to borrow excessively because it inherited a bad economy from the MMD in terms of infrastructure. “It is true, some people are crying that we have overborrowed, do you know the reason? It was the pressure that we had as the government to try and change things. We inherited a very bad economy in terms of infrastructure. If we were to maintain the same status quo of having the fears of borrowing, today, this country would have been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.