SOME right thinking members of the Patriotic Front have been engaging in very constructive debates in their circles around the consequences of ignoring the Constitution regarding the eligibility case. These senior members of the ruling party are concerned that while they can point at a few roads which they have constructed, the economic indicators are pointing in the opposite direction. The cost of living has reached unimaginable levels, the dollar has moved from K16 to K22 in less than a year. They are concerned that the leadership has isolated itself...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.