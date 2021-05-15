L-r: Joseph Akafumba, KBF,HH, Charles Milupi, Felix Mutati and Ernest Mwansa at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ONE of the most dreaded problems that Mr Hakainde Hichilema faces in every election is back knocking at his door. The choice of vice-president, or rather, running mate. The UPND has struggled to maintain order on this party position. In the past 10 years, the UPND has had five different vice presidents. After Michael Sata appointed Mr Francis Simenda as Ambassador to Ethiopia, the party elevated Mr Richard Kapita who also defected after being given a job by President Edgar Lungu. Then came Dr Canisius Banda and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba...