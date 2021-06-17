WHENEVER the Patriotic Front leadership is challenged to explain why they should voted back into power, they point at infrastructure as their number one success story on the national development agenda. Even their repentant vocal cadre called Chishimba Kambwili now claims when you throw a stone in any direction, chances are 99 per cent that it will fall on a PF project. However, in as much as we appreciate the infrastructure development under PF, we must also point out that the economic hardships that our nation faces today are directly...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.