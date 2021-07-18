ECONOMIST Trevor Simumba says Chinese investors think Zambians are content with little things because they have seen how easily corruptible government officials and politicians are. Mr Simumba has also observed that Chinese nationals living in Zambia have tremendously benefited from the country’s resources more than the citizens. His comments come in the wake of a statement from Chinese Investor and Marco Polo Tiles CEO, Yaochi Huang, who says Zambians are content with little things because they are not ambitious. Trevor SIMUMBA: “When he says Zambians are content with little things,...



