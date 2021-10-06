THE Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies for the financial year ended 31st December 2019 has revealed that NAPSA procured 28 motor vehicles costing K23.9 million for members of staff against government guidelines. The report revealed that despite government issuing a circular to abolish the provision of personal-to-holder motor vehicles in 2016, ba NAPSA introduced what they called “duty facilitating vehicle” guidelines as a replacement of the personal-to-holder motor vehicle policy in May 2019, and went ahead to buy expensive luxurious cars for each other. Apart from...



