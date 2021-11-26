WE have observed that a fraction of the 2.8 million Zambians who voted for change of government has not yet come to a place where they can tolerate any form of criticism of President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND regime. This group of voters is still on honeymoon and has stayed in celebratory mode to this day. That’s okay, we understand. With the amount of suffering, harassment and torture that people went through under the Patriotic Front, it is not completely surprising that some citizens would be uncomfortable to start…...



