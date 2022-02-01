PF vice president Given Lubinda accompanied by former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo arrive at ACC head office where he was summoned on January 31, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says it is surprising that the opposition PF are complaining about being persecuted instead of acting maturely and providing checks and balances to the government. Responding to cries from the PF that the UPND was conducting a witch-hunt, the priest wondered how else the people who stole would be brought to book if they are not being hunted down. Archbishop Mpundu makes a very good point and we are wondering the same thing. How else are the people who committed crimes going to be prosecuted if they…...