“I have had an opportunity on many occasions to interact with the President’s team at formal meetings at State House and I am honestly worried because they all seem to be grasping at straws without a coherent plan. What is worse is that there is talk about some people from outside who visit Community House who have offered to help prepare an economic reform agenda. You can only hope this is not true, but it is worrying,” says a high ranking civil servant. “The continued lack of dialogue on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.