ZAMBIANS have reacted sharply to the recent fuel price hike. What seems to have displeased people more is the fact that the government through the Energy Regulation Board doesn’t seem to be telling the truth regarding the justification. Technocrats who trade in oil in this country are speaking a different language which seems to be at variance with the excuse being given. Some UPND officials are already pointing to South Africa and other countries, claiming the trend is global. It is unfortunate if the UPND leadership does not realise that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.