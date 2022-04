YES, the UPND can rule for 20 or 50, even 100 years. But they need to understand that you don’t vote for yourself in a democracy. There are things you need to do if you want to win the support of the people. Zambians want two things only. They want affordable basic commodities and a leadership that respects the Constitution and rule of law. Government Chief Whip Honourable Stafford Mulusa says the UPND will be in government for more than 20 years because it has set out to address the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.