RECENTLY when the President officiated at the Media Conference in Lusaka, he spoke strongly against publishing information that tends to agitate members of the public without making an effort to verify. The good news is that journalists are always eager to ask questions. The bad news is that those from whom answers are expected prefer to either remain mute or to give false information. An example of what we are talking about can be the case at hand. Our investigation has yielded information that is pointing to a worrying relationship…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.