WE continue to look at the arguments that are being advanced by members of the opposition against the move by the government to contract Grant Thornton to audit the Zambian security wings. As we stated in our opinion yesterday, a lot of theft occurs in the Ministry of Defence because military dealings are hardly audited. It’s not the first time that people are trying to steal using the State Security Act. In the name of security, this country has suffered huge losses and damage. People steal public funds through the Ministry of Defence, and when you ask questions, they say “State Security”. This is a form of deceit that needs to be dispelled. Whenever someone raises the question of state…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.