BEELINE Telecom has been launched in Zambia as a fourth mobile telecommunication company, that shall trade under the name “Zed Mobile”. Launching the brand in Lusaka, Wednesday, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati warned the operator not to relax after entering the market. He warned that the sector was highly competitive, and the fact that some Zambians are involved in Beeline through the Zed Mobile vehicle would not be reason to accept poor services. Felix MUTATI: “This is ground-breaking because it will be the first that has been launched in over 20 years in this country. But grounds are further broken because it will be the first Telecom that is owned by locals, by Zambians, courageous Zambians. You deserve…...



