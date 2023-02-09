CHAPTER One Foundation in partnership with Open Spaces Zambia, fhi360 and Internews under the sponsorship of USAID, has launched the media defence fund to protect journalists from legal intimidation and harassment. The goal of the media legal defence fund is to create and strengthen an enabling environment for independent journalism to flourish. It means, going forward, any practicing journalist who wishes to engage with the public for the purpose of disseminating factual information through various platforms shall receive free legal representation if challenged. This is a game changer, thanks to Chapter One Foundation, the fund manager and USAID. Intimidation of journalists using legal suits is rife in Zambia. When the rich, powerful and influential individuals are exposed for wrongdoing, they…...



