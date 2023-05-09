Continued from yesterday… THIS is what the Media Liaison Committee had to say during the World Press Freedom Day: “As far as the Media Liaison Committee is concerned, this is against the majority of journalists. We had agreed that we go back and seek a fresh mandate from the journalists to give direction whether we should go for statutory or voluntary and that has not yet been done. Meanwhile, government has seemingly entertained their blocking of the majority decision to have ZAMEC as a statutory body. We therefore request that government expedites the processing of the Zambia Media Council Bill in readiness for enactment this year. Government seemed to have listened more to minority opponents of the ZAMEC Bill while…...



